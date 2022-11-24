Aurora Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 59.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.27. 734,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.