Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 227 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up about 1.0% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.05. 561,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,822. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.51.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.