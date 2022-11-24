Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.303-1.318 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.56-$6.62 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Down 5.7 %

ADSK traded down $11.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,274,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,194. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.57.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 34.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

