Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.88

Avacta Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market cap of £290.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

