Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.88 billion and $174.96 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $12.89 or 0.00077631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00060660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,677,692 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.