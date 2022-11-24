Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 36000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$6.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

