AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $26.00 at UBS Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s current price.

AZEK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens raised their target price on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in AZEK by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 58,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

