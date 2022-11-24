Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after buying an additional 72,348 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,690,000 after buying an additional 709,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

