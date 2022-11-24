Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after acquiring an additional 641,659 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $95.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

