Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,497 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,475,000 after acquiring an additional 66,879 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analog Devices Stock Performance
Analog Devices stock opened at $169.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $188.20.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Analog Devices (ADI)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.