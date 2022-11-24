Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,787 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

