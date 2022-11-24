Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $270,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 57.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2 %

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

GWW stock opened at $604.32 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.