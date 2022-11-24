Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $270,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 57.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.83.
W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.
W.W. Grainger Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
