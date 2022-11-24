Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,613,000 after acquiring an additional 382,409 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,963,000 after acquiring an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,579,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.