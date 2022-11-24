Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 50,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,401,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,857,000 after buying an additional 144,496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,866,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after buying an additional 127,186 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 160,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 125,329 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

