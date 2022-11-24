Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.58 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.70.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.