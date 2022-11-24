B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 140.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 94.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 41.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Price Performance

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $150.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

