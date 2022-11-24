B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE SHW traded up $6.55 on Thursday, hitting $250.00. 1,380,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.83 and a 200 day moving average of $236.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

