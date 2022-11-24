B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Target were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Up 3.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

TGT traded up $5.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.41. 4,833,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,994. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.