B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 101.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 56.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 319.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.53. 1,585,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.