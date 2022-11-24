B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 101.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 56.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 319.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.53. 1,585,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
