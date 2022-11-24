B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

BABA stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,032,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,929,242. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

