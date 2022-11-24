B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 7,042 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.25. 1,210,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,412. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.44. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

