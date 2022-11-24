B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 7,294 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after acquiring an additional 316,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.93. 6,970,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,714. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.