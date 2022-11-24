B. Riley Trims Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Target Price to $47.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

BFS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

BFS stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 143.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Saul Centers by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Saul Centers by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

