B. Riley Trims Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Target Price to $47.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.
BFS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Saul Centers Stock Down 2.1 %
BFS stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Saul Centers Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Saul Centers by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Saul Centers by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saul Centers (BFS)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.