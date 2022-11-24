Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $34.81 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00016733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

