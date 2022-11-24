Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 1,556.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after buying an additional 2,135,422 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 601,239 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

