Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10,232.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,013,662 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

BAC opened at $37.61 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $301.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

