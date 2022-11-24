Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 1,910 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

