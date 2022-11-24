Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 57.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.