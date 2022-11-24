Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VB stock opened at $193.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $232.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.36.

