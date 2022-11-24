Barclays Boosts The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 775

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 725 ($8.57) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.67) to GBX 683 ($8.08) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $751.38.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $39.50 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

