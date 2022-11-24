Barclays Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $103.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 833,391 shares of company stock worth $94,263,463. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,992,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

