Barclays Raises Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $65.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,035.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.