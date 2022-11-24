Barry Canton Sells 103,764 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,904.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,519,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,091,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $530,192.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Barry Canton sold 208,632 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $567,479.04.

On Thursday, November 10th, Barry Canton sold 186,028 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $457,628.88.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Barry Canton sold 193,616 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $476,295.36.

On Friday, November 4th, Barry Canton sold 204,906 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $514,314.06.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Barry Canton sold 196,308 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $543,773.16.

On Thursday, October 27th, Barry Canton sold 204,478 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $554,135.38.

On Monday, October 24th, Barry Canton sold 206,503 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $512,127.44.

On Thursday, October 20th, Barry Canton sold 196,721 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $485,900.87.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 198,051 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $522,854.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.