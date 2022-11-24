Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.42

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.42 and traded as high as $19.38. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 24,456 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSET has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.