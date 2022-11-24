Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.42

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.42 and traded as high as $19.38. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 24,456 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSET. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.65 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,796.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading

