Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 1,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $29,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,553 shares in the company, valued at $18,066,263.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 63,093 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $1,803,197.94.

On Monday, November 14th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $161,789.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $837,631.25.

On Monday, August 29th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $591,458.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $106,596.00.

Regional Management Price Performance

Regional Management stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.08. 22,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,547. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 43.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $278.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Regional Management by 1,923.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 122.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

