Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $61.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

BECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $136,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

