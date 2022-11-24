Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Insider Buys A$11,497.24 in Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD – Get Rating) insider Sulieman Ravell acquired 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$11,497.24 ($7,614.07).

Sulieman Ravell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Sulieman Ravell bought 12 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$2.00 ($1.33).

On Monday, October 24th, Sulieman Ravell bought 100,000 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$23,000.00 ($15,231.79).

Benjamin Hornigold Stock Performance

About Benjamin Hornigold

Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.

