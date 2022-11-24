Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after buying an additional 416,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $99,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

