Beta Finance (BETA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.43 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $51.43 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

