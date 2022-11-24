Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.10

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.10 and traded as high as $13.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 245,640 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $281.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Big 5 Sporting Goods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.