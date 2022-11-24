Bitcoin SV Tops 1-Day Volume of $45.84 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $766.99 million and approximately $45.84 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.88 or 0.00240620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,572.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.00697354 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00055838 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,233,352 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
