BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Hits $23.74 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. BitShares has a total market cap of $23.74 million and $2.83 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006042 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008516 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,760,849 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.