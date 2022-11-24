BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Shares Up 0.5%

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.58. 53,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 55,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.

BlackRock Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

About BlackRock Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

