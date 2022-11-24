Blake D. Moret Sells 58,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $7,183,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,598,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,028,045.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PTC opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.78.

Get PTC alerts:

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth about $113,237,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth about $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth about $43,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About PTC

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.