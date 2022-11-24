Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Acquires C$23,760.00 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,337,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,440,990.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, November 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,100.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 205,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,660.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 53,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,925.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 27,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,642.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 209,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,980.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 91,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,296.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 109,300 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,139.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BAU stock remained flat at C$0.27 during trading on Thursday. 72,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,685. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.70.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

