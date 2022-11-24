Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $132.97

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.97 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.66). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.63), with a volume of 1,981,174 shares.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £837.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.64.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
Read More
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.