Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $132.97

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.97 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.66). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.63), with a volume of 1,981,174 shares.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £837.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.64.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider John Scott acquired 20,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.75 ($29,561.01). In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider John Rennocks bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £39,300 ($46,470.38). Also, insider John Scott bought 20,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.75 ($29,561.01). Insiders purchased 62,307 shares of company stock worth $7,927,725 over the last three months.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

