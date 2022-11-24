BNB (BNB) Price Tops $298.91 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $298.91 or 0.01805132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion and $1.22 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,972,032 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,972,167.90116638 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 298.09518767 USD and is up 9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1142 active market(s) with $2,090,401,699.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

