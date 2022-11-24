BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 308,095 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 564.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.23% of GoDaddy worth $25,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

