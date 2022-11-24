BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 609,600 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 362.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,600 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.21% of EQT worth $26,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 107,020 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

